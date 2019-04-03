Citradelic Sunset Cannabis Terpene Distillate PAX Pod 0.5g
by Happy Valley
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Citradelic Sunset, a cross between Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, is a strong sativa cultivar (strain) that is known to deliver a long lasting and clear cerebral high.
CO2 Distillate PAX ERA Pod Happy Valley’s CO2 distillate oil is infused with cannabis-derived terpenes extracted directly from our state-of-the-art production facility. The result: an unparalleled aroma, flavor profile, and vaping experience. Our commitment to purity is a difference you can taste.
CO2 Distillate PAX ERA Pod Happy Valley’s CO2 distillate oil is infused with cannabis-derived terpenes extracted directly from our state-of-the-art production facility. The result: an unparalleled aroma, flavor profile, and vaping experience. Our commitment to purity is a difference you can taste.
About this strain
Citradelic Sunset
Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water.
Citradelic Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Happy Valley
High Times Cannabis Cup 2021: MA 🏆
Best Sativa Flower - Super Lemon Haze 🏆
Best Hybrid Flower - White Wedding 🏆
2nd Place Edibles: Gummies - Strawberry Margarita 🏆
2nd Place Topicals/Tinctures - Remedy Tincture 🏆
4th Place Sativa Vape - T.SAGE 🏆
Introduction
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.
Pioneering Authenticity
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.
About Us
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.
Medical Patient Discounts
New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.
Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal
Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday
Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order
Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order
Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order
Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order
Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship
Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge
Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.
Best Sativa Flower - Super Lemon Haze 🏆
Best Hybrid Flower - White Wedding 🏆
2nd Place Edibles: Gummies - Strawberry Margarita 🏆
2nd Place Topicals/Tinctures - Remedy Tincture 🏆
4th Place Sativa Vape - T.SAGE 🏆
Introduction
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.
Pioneering Authenticity
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.
About Us
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.
Medical Patient Discounts
New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.
Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal
Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday
Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order
Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order
Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order
Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order
Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship
Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge
Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.