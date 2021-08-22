About this product
CO2 Distillate PAX ERA Pod Happy Valley’s CO2 distillate oil is infused with cannabis-derived terpenes extracted directly from our state-of-the-art production facility. The result: an unparalleled aroma, flavor profile, and vaping experience. Our commitment to purity is a difference you can taste.
T. Sage is a sedative hybrid that keeps your body relaxed and puts a big smile on your face. Combining the best qualities of its parents, you’ll get heavy sedation from the Afghani genetics as well as euphoric feelings from Big Sur Holy Weed. Needless to say, this is not the strain you want to get stuff done. However, if you are trying to relax or find relief from aches and pains, this is definitely the strain for you. Like many strains with a strong smell of pepper and sweetness, T. Sage is felt mostly in the body and encourages you to sink deeper and deeper into the couch. This strain is not going to blow you away with a high THC number, but when it comes to effects, it will provide a nice long on-ramp and off-ramp, perfect for a gentle takeoff to sleep. T. Sage can make a great addition to your nighttime routine.
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.
