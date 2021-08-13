About this product
Happy Valley’s Flower is cultivated from start to finish for a truly premium experience. We insist on meticulously hand trimming our fresh flower before curing it for two weeks to preserve the terpene profile. After careful placement our glass jars are then hermetically sealed to ensure optimum flavor and freshness. The result: an unparalleled aroma, flavor profile, and smoking experience. Our commitment to purity is a difference you can taste.
About this strain
Thank You Jerry is an uplifting strain with a lot of Chemdog in its family tree. It's a cross between Snow Dog and Gorilla Dawg. You will get a lot of lemon and pine when you smell this beautiful flower, two scents indicative of strains that will keep you functional. However, it also has a little spice—from the terpene, caryophyllene—at the end that will get your body buzzing, and melt away stress and aches. Oh, and the Original Glue in the genetics does a great job of bumping up the THC percentage, so it’s on the potent side. Chemdog strains have a reputation for being great with visuals, so whether you’re watching a great film or playing video games with friends, Thank You Jerry will help you stay focused as well as enhance the cinematic treats. Enjoy the show!
About this brand
Introduction
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.
Pioneering Authenticity
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.
About Us
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.
Medical Patient Discounts
New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.
Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal
Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday
Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order
Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order
Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order
Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order
Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship
Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge
Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.