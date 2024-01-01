4 Rest | CBN 100mg - CBD 200mg Melatonin 60mg Gummies for Sleep

by Happy Vibes CBD
  • Photo of 4 Rest | CBN 100mg - CBD 200mg Melatonin 60mg Gummies for Sleep

About this product

Introducing 4 REST: Your Ultimate Sleep Solution

Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to rejuvenating sleep with 4 REST by Happy Vibes CBN Gummies. Specially formulated to promote deep relaxation and sedative effects, these gummies are your ticket to a blissful night's rest.

Key Features:

- Sleep Support: With sedative properties, 4 REST may help alleviate conditions like insomnia, allowing you to achieve restorative sleep.
- High-Quality Ingredients: Our proprietary genetics enable us to craft a whole plant CBD extract that's rich in CBD and secondary cannabinoids like CBN, offering enhanced effectiveness.
- Entourage Effect: Experience the synergistic benefits of cannabinoids working together, amplifying their effects and promoting overall well-being.
- Potent Formula: Each gummy contains 100mg of CBN, 200mg of CBD, and 60mg of melatonin, providing a powerful combination for sleep support.
- Third-Party Lab Tested: Rest assured knowing that our CBN gummies undergo rigorous testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety.
- Convenient Packaging: Each pack contains 5 or 20 gummies, with each gummy delivering 18mg of sleep-enhancing goodness.

Unlock the secret to restful sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized with 4 REST CBN Gummies by Happy Vibes. (Must be 21 years or older to purchase.)

About this brand

Logo for the brand Happy Vibes CBD
Happy Vibes CBD
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!
