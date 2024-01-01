Brightness HHC 50mg each | Premium Cannabis Gummies

by Happy Vibes CBD
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Brightness HHC 50mg each | Premium Cannabis Gummies

About this product

Introducing Happy Vibes HHC Gummies: Your Path to Elevated Bliss

Elevate your mood and experience a new level of euphoria with Happy Vibes HHC Gummies. Crafted with the highest quality HHC extract, these gummies offer a potent dose of 1000mg or 500mg per pack, with each gummy containing 50mg or 25mg respectively, feel enhanced creativity and BRIGHTNESS fun, focus, euphoria and happiness; allowing you to customize your experience to suit your needs.

Key Features:

Potent HHC Formula: Each gummy is infused with a potent dose of HHC extract, providing a euphoric and uplifting experience that enhances your overall well-being.
Versatile Dosage Options: Choose from two dosage options - 1000mg with 50mg per gummy or 500mg with 25mg per gummy - to tailor your experience to your desired intensity.
Vegan and Gluten-Free: Our gummies are made with vegan-friendly and gluten-free ingredients, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their benefits without worry.
USA Made: Proudly crafted in the USA, our HHC gummies are manufactured to the highest standards of quality and purity.
Third-Party Lab Tested: Rest assured knowing that our gummies undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency, purity, and safety.

Experience the blissful effects of Happy Vibes HHC Gummies and elevate your mood to new heights. Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Happy Vibes CBD
Happy Vibes CBD
Shop products
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.