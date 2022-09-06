About this product
100mg 1:1 Huckleberry w/ Runtz Our brand new 100mg hash rosin fruit smackers aim to be the best tasting gummy in Oregon! Each bag has ten 10mg pieces of real-fruit bursting with flavor and are strain-specific, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Our 1:1 (THC:CBD) Huckleberry Fruit Smacker is made with Runtz hash rosin for that perfect Sativa effect and CBD benefits.
Hapy Kitchen
From artisan baked goods to sweet treats and tasty tinctures, Hapy Kitchen produces the best, award-winning, focused-spectrum cannabis edibles in Oregon. By combining quality Oregonian cannabis, superior food ingredients, and terpenes, we produce a great tasting product with a predictable effect that consumers can trust again and again.
So, whether you’re looking for that little uplift for your outdoor adventure or that relaxing feeling before a perfect night’s sleep, our terpene-infused edibles consistently deliver the same experience every time.
State License(s)
10047196AA8