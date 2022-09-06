From artisan baked goods to sweet treats and tasty tinctures, Hapy Kitchen produces the best, award-winning, focused-spectrum cannabis edibles in Oregon. By combining quality Oregonian cannabis, superior food ingredients, and terpenes, we produce a great tasting product with a predictable effect that consumers can trust again and again.

So, whether you’re looking for that little uplift for your outdoor adventure or that relaxing feeling before a perfect night’s sleep, our terpene-infused edibles consistently deliver the same experience every time.