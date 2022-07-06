About this product
"I am also quite impressed by their Chai Tincture for relaxation at the end of an arduous day. I can dribble a small or a slightly larger amount under my tongue. The carefully extracted aromatics of their own Chai Tea tincture shine through and the effect takes hold in mere minutes. This tincture comes in a variety of strengths, from pure CBD to high THC and combinations of the two. Easy to enjoy and it knocks me out!" -- Forbes
About this brand
So, whether you’re looking for that little uplift for your outdoor adventure or that relaxing feeling before a perfect night’s sleep, our terpene-infused edibles consistently deliver the same experience every time.