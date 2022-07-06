We slow cook ginger, cardamon, cinnamon, and our signature spice blend in coconut derived MCT oil for 24 hrs before we strain it and add full spectrum oil and terpenes from True Terpenes. This warm delicious tincture was formulated to help you unwind, and support a good nights sleep.



"I am also quite impressed by their Chai Tincture for relaxation at the end of an arduous day. I can dribble a small or a slightly larger amount under my tongue. The carefully extracted aromatics of their own Chai Tea tincture shine through and the effect takes hold in mere minutes. This tincture comes in a variety of strengths, from pure CBD to high THC and combinations of the two. Easy to enjoy and it knocks me out!" -- Forbes