A fresh blast of citrus lightness! This was specifically formulated using a propriety blend from True Terpenes to put a little pep in your step! Made using coconut-derived MCT oil and full-spectrum oil.



"I am also quite impressed by their Chai Tincture for relaxation at the end of an arduous day. I can dribble a small or a slightly larger amount under my tongue. The carefully extracted aromatics of their own Chai Tea tincture shine through and the effect takes hold in mere minutes. This tincture comes in a variety of strengths, from pure CBD to high THC and combinations of the two. Easy to enjoy and it knocks me out!" -- Forbes