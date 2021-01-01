Each batch of our D8 distillate is tested for potency, heavy metals, residual solvents, pesticides, mycotoxins, and microbes. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



95% delta-8-THC

Contains 5% CO₂-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes (CDTs)

This product may oxidize and change to a pink/amber color when exposed to oxygen, light, and/or heat. This is normal!

Suggested use: May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our delta-8-THC tinctures.