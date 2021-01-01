Save when you buy a cartridge and a Yocan UNI Pro battery together!



Made with 7% cannabis-derived terpenes, each of our vape cartridges has an authentic flavor and smell that is reminiscent of the strain the terpenes were extracted from. Due to limited availability of some of the terpenes that we use to make our vape cartridges, some flavors will not be restocked or may not be restocked right away. We are always adding new strains to replace those that are out of stock and no longer available.



Each batch of our D8 distillate is tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1 puff

Contains approximately 800mg total delta-8-THC

Features authentic glass CCELL® cartridges with ceramic mouthpieces

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. Effects can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals. This is a very potent product, so may be harsh on the throat. Adjust voltage as needed, and take small puffs that do not exceed 3 seconds at a time. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product

Ingredients: Hemp Extract

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our delta-8-THC vape cartridges.