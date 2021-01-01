Note: This product must be gently heated to remove it from the syringe. Without heat, the syringe will break. This product includes a blunt tip needle.



Made with 5% terpenes botanically-derived terpenes (some flavors are also mixed with hemp-derived terpenes)

Features all glass graduated syringe with metal plunger and blunt tip needle

Suggested use: Use as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. Effects can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals. This is a very potent product, so do not use a large amount. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

Ingredients: Hemp Extract

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our delta-8-THC vape cartridges.

FDACS Hemp Food Permit #: 2020-N-1843022