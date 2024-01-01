2ml HHCP Disposable Vape (Sativa Blend)

by Harbor City Hemp
About this product

Discover a refined vaping experience with our premium vape blend featuring HHC, HHCp, CBG, CBT, CBN, CBC, and CBD. With HHCp’s potent effects leading the way, this blend offers a remarkable and robust experience. CBG shines as the main minor cannabinoid, providing a stimulating and invigorating effect. Complemented by the calming properties of CBD and CBN, and the supportive benefits of CBT and CBC, this blend delivers a well-rounded, smooth vapor. Enjoy a sophisticated mix that balances relaxation with a gentle boost, creating a harmonious and dynamic experience.
About this brand

Harbor City Hemp
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2021-R-1887007
