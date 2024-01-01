1ml HHCP Cartridge (Indica Blend)

by Harbor City Hemp
Discover a sophisticated vaping experience with our premium cartridge blend featuring HHC, HHCp, CBG, CBT, CBN, CBC, and CBD. CBN takes center stage as the main minor cannabinoid, offering deep, soothing effects that promote relaxation and tranquility. The potent HHCp enhances the blend with its robust and powerful properties, while CBG and CBC add supportive benefits and unique qualities. CBD provides a calming influence, and CBT contributes to the overall balance.
Harbor City Hemp
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.

  • FL, US: 2021-R-1887007
