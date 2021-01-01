Our Delta 8 + Live Oil gummies are perfect for anyone that wants a delta-8-THC edible that has a little something extra to it. Live oil is comprised of the cannabinoids and terpenes that are extracted from hemp flower without using solvents or emulsifiers. As a result, you get a more full-spectrum oil with all of the beneficial naturally-occurring components of hemp. Combined with delta-8-THC, this creates a more well-rounded edible when compared to delta-8-THC alone. We hope that you enjoy!



Each batch of our Delta 8 + Live Oil gummies are tested for cannabinoid potency. All product COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Package of 5 Delta 8 + Live Oil gummies, available in 6 different flavors

Serving size: 1/2 piece (~15mg delta-8-THC)

Servings per container: 10 (5 gummies)

Total delta-8-THC concentration of ~30mg per piece

Packaged in sealed mylar bags

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Sugar, Light corn syrup (Corn syrup, Salt, Vanilla), Gelatin, Citric acid, Sorbitol, Natural flavors, MCT oil, Hemp extract, Potassium sorbate, Water, Colors (one or more of Red #40, Red #3, Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Blue #1, Blue #2, or Titanium dioxide), Modified corn starch, Vegetable gum, and less than 1/10 of 1% of Sodium benzoate and Potassium sorbate (as preservatives), Propylene glycol

Contains: Tree nuts (coconuts)

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp extract, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our D8 tinctures.

FDACS Hemp Food Permit #: 2020-N-1843022