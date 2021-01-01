Now you can enjoy our dark chocolate in a larger size!



Each batch of our D8 chocolate is tested for cannabinoid potency. All product COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1 square (~15mg delta-8-THC)

15 servings in each bar

Total delta-8-THC concentration of 225mg

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa butter, Whole milk powder, Chocolate liquor, Non-fat dry milk, Milk fat, Coconut oil, Hemp extract, Sunflower lecithin, Natural vanilla extract

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our D8 tinctures.