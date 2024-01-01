Hamilton Devices Butterfly

by Harbor City Hemp
THC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of Hamilton Devices Butterfly
  • Photo of Hamilton Devices Butterfly

About this product

The Butterfly is a versatile battery that offers a smooth and reliable flipping action, providing hours of entertainment. It is available in a range of luxurious colors, adding a touch of elegance to any occasion. Whether you are right-handed or left-handed, this battery is designed to perform beautifully for you and your friends. Specifically engineered for CCELL® cartridges, the Butterfly battery is also compatible with most 510 thread cartridges.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Harbor City Hemp
Harbor City Hemp
Shop products
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2021-R-1887007
Notice a problem?Report this item