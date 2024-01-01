The Butterfly is a versatile battery that offers a smooth and reliable flipping action, providing hours of entertainment. It is available in a range of luxurious colors, adding a touch of elegance to any occasion. Whether you are right-handed or left-handed, this battery is designed to perform beautifully for you and your friends. Specifically engineered for CCELL® cartridges, the Butterfly battery is also compatible with most 510 thread cartridges.

