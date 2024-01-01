We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Home
Products
Edibles
Beverages
Nano THC Syrup 500mg
Nano THC Syrup 500mg
by
Harbor City Hemp
THC —
CBD —
Potency
buy here
About this product
Nanotechnology breaks down THC molecules into smaller particles, making them easier for the body to absorb. This results in faster, more efficient, and more powerful effects.
Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Polysorbate, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid
Show more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
Harbor City Hemp
Shop products
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.
Show more
License(s)
FL, US:
2021-R-1887007
Notice a problem?
Report this item