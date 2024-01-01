Nano THC Syrup 500mg - Cherry

by Harbor City Hemp
THC —CBD —
Nanotechnology breaks down THC molecules into smaller particles, making them easier for the body to absorb. This results in faster, more efficient, and more powerful effects.

Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Polysorbate, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid
Harbor City Hemp
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2021-R-1887007
