WARNING: THIS PRODUCT IS EXTREMELY CONCENTRATED. PLEASE NOTE THE SERVING SIZE IS ONE DROP, NOT ONE DROPPERFUL.



One of our most popular products is now available in a new larger size! Our Ultra-Potency Delta 8 tincture was made for those with very high delta-8-THC (D8) tolerances that want to take higher doses of D8 tincture without having to ingest a large amount of MCT oil (too much can cause an upset stomach). This product is extremely potent at 400mg/ml, so only a small amount is needed compared to our 1500mg Delta 8 tincture that has a concentration of 50mg/ml.



Each batch of our D8 tincture is tested for cannabinoid potency and the source distillate used is additionally tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found here.



Description



Serving size: 1 drop (~20mg delta-8-THC)

Total delta-8-THC concentration of 12000mg (400mg/ml)

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. It may take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product is unflavored.

Bottle includes graduated dropper with 1ml capacity

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our delta-8-THC tinctures. FDACS Hemp Food Permit #: 2021-R-1887007