Water Melon Splash - 1ml Delta 8 BDT Cartridge

by Harbor City Hemp
THC —CBD —
About this product

Watermelon Splash is a bright distinctly watermelon taste. It will remind you of watermelon flavored candy.

Our best-selling 1ml Delta 8 BDT Cartridge made with flavorful botanically derived terpene blends and premium glass CCELL® hardware with a ceramic tip.
About this brand

Harbor City Hemp
Hemp product manufacturer in Melbourne, FL producing a variety of high quality hemp products such as Delta-8-THC cartridges with CO₂ extracted terpenes, Ultra Potency tinctures, and more.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2021-R-1887007
