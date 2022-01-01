Our Zero THC Easy Breezy CBD Gummies are infused with our proprietary THC-free, flavorless and odorless CBD emulsion. Each fruit-flavored gummy packs 25mg of CBD. Just pop and go!



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

0% THC

Vegan

Lab Result Tested



Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Filtered Water, Apple Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Natural Extract for Color, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Glycerin, Cannabidiol (CBD) Natural Flavors.



Suggested Use: Adults: 1-2 gummies per day. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.