About this product
Our Zero THC Easy Breezy CBD Gummies are infused with our proprietary THC-free, flavorless and odorless CBD emulsion. Each fruit-flavored gummy packs 25mg of CBD. Just pop and go!
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Vegan
Lab Result Tested
Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Filtered Water, Apple Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Natural Extract for Color, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Glycerin, Cannabidiol (CBD) Natural Flavors.
Suggested Use: Adults: 1-2 gummies per day. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Vegan
Lab Result Tested
Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Filtered Water, Apple Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Natural Extract for Color, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Glycerin, Cannabidiol (CBD) Natural Flavors.
Suggested Use: Adults: 1-2 gummies per day. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.