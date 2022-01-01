About this product
With a light lavender and lemon scent, our Zero THC CBD Infused Massage Oil provides natural soothing relief and glides on easily. Each bottle of massage oil contains 1000mg of CBD formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Apricot Kernel Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)*, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, 99% Pure CBD Isolate *CONTAINS COCONUT
Suggested Use:
Massage into skin as needed. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes, open wounds and mucous membranes. Do not ingest. Stop use if condition worsens or irritation occurs. Consult with a healthcare professional before using if you are pregnant, nursing, have, or suspect a medical condition or are taking any medications. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Apricot Kernel Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)*, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, 99% Pure CBD Isolate *CONTAINS COCONUT
Suggested Use:
Massage into skin as needed. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes, open wounds and mucous membranes. Do not ingest. Stop use if condition worsens or irritation occurs. Consult with a healthcare professional before using if you are pregnant, nursing, have, or suspect a medical condition or are taking any medications. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.