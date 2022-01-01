With a light lavender and lemon scent, our Zero THC CBD Infused Massage Oil provides natural soothing relief and glides on easily. Each bottle of massage oil contains 1000mg of CBD formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

0% THC

Lab tested



Ingredients:

Apricot Kernel Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT)*, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, 99% Pure CBD Isolate *CONTAINS COCONUT



Suggested Use:

Massage into skin as needed. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes, open wounds and mucous membranes. Do not ingest. Stop use if condition worsens or irritation occurs. Consult with a healthcare professional before using if you are pregnant, nursing, have, or suspect a medical condition or are taking any medications. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight.