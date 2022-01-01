About this product
Our Full Spectrum CBD softgels are a convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each softgel is pre-dosed with 30mg of CBD with no measuring or mixing required. And they’re easy to transport, so you can take your Harbor Hemp CBD anytime, anywhere. Just pop and go!
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
<0.3% THC
Lab Tested
Ingredients:
Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT) and Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts); Softgels (Purified water, gelatin, glycerin)
Suggested Use:
Take 1 softgel orally 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage as needed. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.