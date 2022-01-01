Our Full Spectrum CBD softgels are a convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each softgel is pre-dosed with 30mg of CBD with no measuring or mixing required. And they’re easy to transport, so you can take your Harbor Hemp CBD anytime, anywhere. Just pop and go!



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

<0.3% THC

Lab Tested



Ingredients:

Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT) and Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts); Softgels (Purified water, gelatin, glycerin)



Suggested Use:

Take 1 softgel orally 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage as needed. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.