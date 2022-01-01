Calm Seas CBD-Infused Seltzer is a crisp and refreshing sparkling beverage with a light lime essence. Formulated with our flavorless, water-soluble CBD, each can has 25mg of THC-free CBD. Zero carbs, sodium, fat or calories. Non-alcoholic and 0.0% ABV.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

0% THC

Lab tested



Ingredients:

Water, natural lime flavor, cannabidiol (CBD), citric acid



Suggested Use:

Each can contains one serving. Not intended for use by minors.