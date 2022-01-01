About this product
Calm Seas CBD-Infused Seltzer is a crisp and refreshing sparkling beverage with a light mango essence. Formulated with our flavorless, water-soluble CBD, each can has 25mg of THC-free CBD. Zero carbs, sodium, fat or calories. Non-alcoholic and 0.0% ABV.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Water, natural mango flavor, cannabidiol (CBD), citric acid
Suggested Use:
Each can contains one serving. Not intended for use by minors.
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.