About this strain
Fucking Incredible is a pure indica that was created in 1990 by combining two unknown indicas. Seven generations of breeding for stabilization has given us the present-day version.
Fucking Incredible effects
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
