About this product

ABOUT OUR FULL SPECTRUM CBD RICH HEMP OIL SUBLINGUAL DROPS

Hari Om Hemp Full Spectrum CBD rich Hemp Oil is hand grown, processed, and bottled with thoughtful and sustainable practices. Our CBD oil is grown in sunny Oregon without herbicides, pesticides, solvents or ingredients such as fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings. Always third party tested in outside facility for quality and potency guarantee.



CONTENTS



- Suggested Use:

Adults take one to two servings (15-30 drops) once or twice daily, or as recommended by your health care practitioner.



- Serving Size:

0.5mL (0.5 Dropper / 15 drops)



- Amount Per Serving:

Sodium: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Total Fat: 0g, Total Carbohydrates: 0g, CBD: 12mg



- Ingredients:

Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract