ABOUT OUR FULL SPECTRUM CBD RICH HEMP OIL SUBLINGUAL DROPS
Hari Om Hemp Full Spectrum CBD rich Hemp Oil is hand grown, processed, and bottled with thoughtful and sustainable practices. Our CBD oil is grown in sunny Oregon without herbicides, pesticides, solvents or ingredients such as fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings. Always third party tested in outside facility for quality and potency guarantee.
CONTENTS
- Suggested Use:
Adults take one to two servings (15-30 drops) once or twice daily, or as recommended by your health care practitioner.
- Serving Size:
0.5mL (0.5 Dropper / 15 drops)
- Amount Per Serving:
Sodium: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Total Fat: 0g, Total Carbohydrates: 0g, CBD: 12mg
- Ingredients:
Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract
Hari Om Hemp
Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".