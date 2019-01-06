About this product

HEAVENLY HEMP CROWN CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB:

- Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil

- No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents

- Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used

- Hand Made in USA

- ABOUT YOUR CROWN CHAKRA:

- The Crown Chakra, is the center of your Enlightenment, Connection, Self-Knowledge, Understanding



SIGNS YOUR CROWN CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED

Sensitivity to light and sound, rigid thoughts, confusion, prejudice, fear of alienation.



CONTENTS:

Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid*, epsom salt, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your crown chakra, topped with dried lavender flower*.



*organic ingredients



ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:

Lavender, Jasmine, Vetiver



DIRECTIONS:

Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity.



DISCLAIMER:

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.