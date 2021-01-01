About this product

ABOUT OUR HEAVENLY HEMP ESSENTIAL OIL ROLL ON:

- Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil

- No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvent

- Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used

- Hand Made in USA



ABOUT YOUR CROWN CHAKRA:

The Crown Chakra, is the center of your Enlightenment, Connection, Self-Knowledge, Understanding



SIGNS YOUR CROWN CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED:

Sensitivity to light and sound, rigid thoughts, confusion, prejudice, fear of alienation.



CONTENTS:

Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD)*, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your crown chakra.



*organic ingredients



ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:

Lavender, Jasmine, Vetiver



DISCLAIMER:

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.