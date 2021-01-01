About this product

About This Bath Bomb

This bath bomb was formulated with your Root Chakra in mind. Signs your Root Chakra may be unbalanced may include lower-body pain, arthritis, immune system problems, constipation, eating disorders, sciatica, issues with male reproductive system, worries and concerns about basic needs, money, food, and shelter. It is the center of your Enlightenment, Connection, Self-Knowledge and Understanding. If you would like to learn more about the Root Chakra, read our Chakra Wellness Guide.



Contents

Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt (Pure), Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom Salt, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Organic Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp Extract, topped with Red Alaea Sea Salt.



Essential Oil Blend

Lavender, Rosemary, Frankincense & Black Spruce



3rd Party Lab Testing

Click here to download our latest 3rd Party Test Results



Directions

Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity.



Disclaimer

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.