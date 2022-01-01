About this product
Harmonic CBD empowers your health and fitness goals by bringing your body back into balance. Our Fit formula is a slimming softgel with 25mg of full-spectrum CBD and 3mg of THCv. Take control of your plate, exercise, and mindset by micro-dosing with one capsule every day.
THCv is derived from organic hemp without any psychoactive effects. Emerging research suggests that THCv supports muscle growth, protects bones, and offers neurological support. Stay focused on your weight loss goals with natural appetite suppression. CBD also reduces inflammation and relieves pain, so you can recover from hard workouts even faster.
THCv is derived from organic hemp without any psychoactive effects. Emerging research suggests that THCv supports muscle growth, protects bones, and offers neurological support. Stay focused on your weight loss goals with natural appetite suppression. CBD also reduces inflammation and relieves pain, so you can recover from hard workouts even faster.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harmonic Woman
Elevate the Everyday
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.