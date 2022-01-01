About this product
Prepare your body for rest and wake up more refreshed! Rest CBD softgels are enhanced with 3mg of CBN and 3mg of melatonin to support your body’s natural sleep cycle, reset your nocturnal clock, and relieve pain. Harmonic CBD uses nano-emulsion to extract the highest quality, purest CBD and CBN. As a result, you can enjoy better bioavailability and enhanced benefits while micro-dosing.
A single softgel helps you feel calm, relaxed, and ready for bed. The synergistic formula helps you fall asleep faster and prolong sleep time, so you can improve the quality of your sleep all night long. Tranquility tonight is the key to a better day tomorrow.
About this brand
Harmonic Woman
Elevate the Everyday
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.
