RISE - 20mg of CBD with 10mg of CBG to keep pain, inflammation, and nausea under control.
About this product
Hit the ground running and rise with confidence. This softgel capsule combines 20mg of CBD with 10mg of CBG to keep pain, inflammation, and nausea under control. Micro-dose with one or two capsules daily when you need a natural energy boost to focus and perform at your best.
Caffeine, taurine, and vitamin B12 fill the gaps with instant alertness and sustained power. The balanced formula sharpens your mind and speeds up your workflow without a racing heartbeat or a come-down crash. Plus, our organic hemp CBD is nano-emulsified for better bioavailability, so you can feel the benefits even faster.
Caffeine, taurine, and vitamin B12 fill the gaps with instant alertness and sustained power. The balanced formula sharpens your mind and speeds up your workflow without a racing heartbeat or a come-down crash. Plus, our organic hemp CBD is nano-emulsified for better bioavailability, so you can feel the benefits even faster.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harmonic Woman
Elevate the Everyday
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.