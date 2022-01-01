About this product
Unwind and celebrate the day with Harmonic Rosé. This evening spirit is a low calorie, alcohol-free treat inspired by our favorite wine. The fruity, floral rosé flavor is enhanced with a sparkling finish and our micro-dosing hemp blend.
Sip on 15mg of full spectrum CBD to release tension and inflammation for more restful sleep. Rosé also has 10mg of THC, so you can end your day with a little magic. 100% bioavailability provides a smoother, faster transition into a feel-good, mild ‘high.’ Like all Harmonic products, this Rosé drink is a discreet way to enjoy your daily CBD.
1. 15mg of water-bonded, full-spectrum CBD
2. 10 mg of THC for a feel-good, gentle ‘high’
3. Alcohol-free, sparkling rosé
About this brand
Harmonic Woman
Elevate the Everyday
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.
