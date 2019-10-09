Loading…
Holy Grail Blunt 2g

by Harmony Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this strain

Holy Grail Kush

Holy Grail Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG #18 and Kosher Kush. This strain produces effects that are mellow and relaxing. The aroma of this plant is kushy and has a strong spicy citrus smell. Holy Grail Kush is said to be easy to grow and features large, dense buds that appear at 9-10 weeks. Holy Grail Kush was entered into the Hybrid category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup and came out on top. It is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. 

Holy Grail Kush effects

518 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Harmony Farms
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.