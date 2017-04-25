About this strain
Pineapple Diesel
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Pineapple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!