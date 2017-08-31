Harmony Farms
Skunk #1 Live Flower Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
For use with the AiroPro Battery only.
Live Flower Series
Skunk 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
366 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
