Logo for the brand Harmony Farms

Harmony Farms

Skunk #1 Live Flower Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

For use with the AiroPro Battery only.
Live Flower Series

Skunk 1 effects

Reported by real people like you
366 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!