Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

The White C02 Cartridge 1g

by Harmony Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of The White
The White

The White is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known for having a distinct lack of odor or flavor. The White gives off a high that is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations. This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. Those who do not enjoy the flavor and aroma of cannabis opt for this strain over more pungent varieties. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

The White effects

Reported by real people like you
264 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Harmony Farms
Harmony Farms
Shop products
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.