INFUSED WITH 50MG CBD FULL SPECTRUM LIVE RESIN



Harmonycanna's antioxidant facial cream is a skin’s best friend, helping to ward off the ravages of time and daily living.



Steeped with luscious organic avocado and jojoba oils, plus rosehip, carrot, and organic neem oil.

Deeply replenishes and revives dry, dull skin, leaving it renewed and rejuvenated.

Made with a soothing base of organic aloe, with nourishing vitamins A, B5, C and E.



INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS:

Vitamins A, B5, C & E

Organic Jojoba Oil

Avocado Oil

Rosehip Seed Oil



DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

Moisturize your face and neck with Antioxidant Facial Crème every morning and/or night after you cleanse and tone. Always moisturize your face and neck in an upward motion. In every step of skin care, always use circular, upward motions with a gentle touch to your face.



SIZE: 1oz (30ml)



CBD CONTENT: 50mg



FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Avocado Fruit Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Stearic Acid, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Rose Flower Water, Rosehip Seed Oil, Carrot Seed Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Vitamin A Ester, Vitamin C Ester, Provitamin B5, Allantoin, Organic White Willow Bark Extract (Salix Alba), Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Full Spectrum CBD Live Resin.