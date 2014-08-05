About this strain
Cat Piss is a sativa marijuana strain and phenotype of Super Silver Haze. This strain produces uplifting effects that leave the consumer feeling happy and functional. Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Medical marijuana patients choose Cat Piss to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.
Cat Piss effects
Reported by real people like you
228 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!