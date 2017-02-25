About this strain
Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.
Kosher Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
149 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
