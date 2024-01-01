This solution combines the power of distillate with the full flavor and cannabinoids of our award winning live resin. A 50/50 blend of live resin and distillate is ideal for anyone in-between the idea of jumping to a live resin pen from your regular distillate-based pen. The ceramic “XPRO-G” coil hardware powered by a rechargeable USB-C 300mAh battery, has all the power you need to get that full smoke production on-the-go. The dual air-flow design allows for giant, smooth clouds with little to no resistance. An even blend, all flavor. Enjoy the Hashishans 50/50 AIO today!

