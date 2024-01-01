HASHISHANS LR CART RUNTZLE STILTSKIN .5G

by Hashishans
About this product

Extracts made from fresh frozen biomass locking in the freshest flavors from harvest. The entire plant is cut then immediately frozen to preserve all possible terpenes. Once completely frozen, it’s extracted with butane at subzero temperatures to capture only the most desirable terpenes. Then it’s purged, tested, and ready for your dabbing pleasure! Forms of live resin may include: applesauce, budder, badder, diamonds, and sauce.
About this brand

Hashishans
At Hashishans, we pride ourselves on the quality of our medicine. With over 9 ERRL Cup wins in past four years alone and a medal in Arizona's first "High times" Cannabis Cup, our concentrate speaks for itself. With high quality cured resins, award-winning live resin, vape pens, all in one (AIO) hardware, hash caps, and tinctures, we are a one stop shop for all things concentrated.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
  • AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
