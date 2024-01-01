HASHISHANS LR DISP RICKY BOBBY 1G

by Hashishans
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

A 100% live resin all in one (AIO) disposable, made from award winning extracts all ran in house. The ceramic “XPRO-G” coil hardware powered by a rechargeable USB-C 300mAh battery, has all the power you need to get that full smoke production on-the-go. The dual air-flow design allows for giant smooth clouds with little to no resistance. Take your favorite dab strains on-the-go with the Hashishans AIO live resin pen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hashishans
Hashishans
Shop products
At Hashishans, we pride ourselves on the quality of our medicine. With over 9 ERRL Cup wins in past four years alone and a medal in Arizona's first "High times" Cannabis Cup, our concentrate speaks for itself. With high quality cured resins, award-winning live resin, vape pens, all in one (AIO) hardware, hash caps, and tinctures, we are a one stop shop for all things concentrated.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
  • AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
Notice a problem?Report this item