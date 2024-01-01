HASHISHANS RSO SYRINGE VIOLET 1G

by Hashishans
About this product

Refined Hash Oil (RHO) is a multi-purpose decarboxylated oil. This oil has already been activated and can be used orally. The strength of the RHO is perfect for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort without having to ingest any unnecessary sugars or calories with their medicine. Currently available in both 1 gram and 5 gram syringes.
About this brand

Hashishans
At Hashishans, we pride ourselves on the quality of our medicine. With over 9 ERRL Cup wins in past four years alone and a medal in Arizona's first "High times" Cannabis Cup, our concentrate speaks for itself. With high quality cured resins, award-winning live resin, vape pens, all in one (AIO) hardware, hash caps, and tinctures, we are a one stop shop for all things concentrated.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
  • AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
