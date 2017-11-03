Maui Wowie Cartridge 0.5g

by Hashishans
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hashishans
Hashishans
Shop products
Hashishans
Live Resin: small batch, pure live resin no filter, made from 100% fresh frozen flower
50/50: made from 50% live resin, high terpene full spectrum extract aka. sauce, plus 50% distillate, live resin flavor with a smooth distillate potency, small batch
CDT: made from pure cannabis extracts, 100% cannabis terpenes extracted in house, potent distillate blends, real cannabis flavor

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
  • AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
Notice a problem?Report this item