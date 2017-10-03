Northern Lights Cartridge 0.5g

by Hashishans
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this strain

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hashishans
Hashishans
Shop products
Hashishans
Live Resin: small batch, pure live resin no filter, made from 100% fresh frozen flower
50/50: made from 50% live resin, high terpene full spectrum extract aka. sauce, plus 50% distillate, live resin flavor with a smooth distillate potency, small batch
CDT: made from pure cannabis extracts, 100% cannabis terpenes extracted in house, potent distillate blends, real cannabis flavor

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
  • AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
Notice a problem?Report this item