A spicy salve with cinnamon and ginger.



2 oz



If you ask me, cinnamon and ginger are underrated contributors to the world of beauty. We decided they deserved a chance to be front and center. The anti-inflammatory properties saddle up to the Full Spectrum Hemp Oil for a real punch. Active knees and cranky muscles be gone! And the scent is out of this world. The fun part about this one? All the ingredients are sourced from friends and farmers – we can take you to visit the hives making your beeswax, if you’d like, or the farm growing and cold-pressing the olives into oil, and of course, to the farm growing the hemp in the Willamette Valley that lends the Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.



Ingredient Superstars:



500 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Cinnamon

Ginger

Beeswax

Shea butter

Cold-pressed Olive Oil

