The bread and butter of salves – with a hint of cooling eucalyptus and tangy orange.



2oz – 500 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

30 1 oz – 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil



This is where we started- a double boiler in my kitchen, beeswax, shea butter, olive oil, and a basket of hemp trimmings. We added eucalyptus and orange essential oils to compliment the earthy scent and started sharing with our family and friends. Ex-Olympians and weekend warriors alike have given us the thumbs up for the salve keeping them on the run, the ride, or the trail. I’ve got a tube in my gym bag, my bathroom and my ski jacket. Don’t forget the modern-day foe, achy computer neck- it could use a good rub every once in a while, too.



Ingredient Superstars:



Full Spectrum Hemp Oil



Beeswax



Shea butter



Cold-pressed Olive Oil



Eucalyptus Essential Oil



Orange Essential Oil



Peppermint Essential Oil

