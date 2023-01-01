About this product
The bread and butter of salves – with a hint of cooling eucalyptus and tangy orange.
2oz – 500 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
30 1 oz – 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
This is where we started- a double boiler in my kitchen, beeswax, shea butter, olive oil, and a basket of hemp trimmings. We added eucalyptus and orange essential oils to compliment the earthy scent and started sharing with our family and friends. Ex-Olympians and weekend warriors alike have given us the thumbs up for the salve keeping them on the run, the ride, or the trail. I’ve got a tube in my gym bag, my bathroom and my ski jacket. Don’t forget the modern-day foe, achy computer neck- it could use a good rub every once in a while, too.
Ingredient Superstars:
Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Beeswax
Shea butter
Cold-pressed Olive Oil
Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Orange Essential Oil
Peppermint Essential Oil
About this brand
Hatshe Blends
As life-long athletes — runners, triathletes, skiers, bikers and college volleyball players— we’ve developed our share of aches and pains over the years. The best relief we’ve found was from full spectrum hemp extract applied directly. We couldn’t find a product line that had a high-quality extract in the right concentration or blended with the purest organic ingredients — we were looking for something we’d feel comfortable sharing with our own families and friends. And from that, Hatshe came to be.