A tingly, warming, and cooling gel for instant relief.

When shoulders ache and sleep is miles away or calves are torn up from a day on the mountain, this gel is a go-to. Cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil take the edge off, dull the pain and help us move on. We’ve added a bit of arnica which is shown to provide relief for pain and swelling associated with bruises, aches, and sprains. Check the elevated Cannabinoid content thanks to our full spectrum friends THC,CBD and CBG– good things are happening.



Vegan and with over 85% certified organic content.



Ingredient Superstars:



• Full Spectrum Cannabis Sativa Extract



• Capsicum Camphor Oil



• Menthol, Arnica, Tangerine essential oils



• THC, CBD, and CBG



